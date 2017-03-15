New Limited Toyota GT86 ‘Tiger’ Will Be Rarer Than A Pagani Huayra

Toyota Germany has just launched a new limited edition version of the GT86 called the ‘Tiger’.
So far we’ve seen tons of these special editions for the GT86 all around the world and the ‘Tiger’ is just the latest one, bringing styling enhancements and nothing much more, really.
The car is finished in a special ‘Tiger Orange’ with velvet black accents around the fender’s air vents and doors, with matching black side mirrors and rear spoiler. The 17-inch alloys are painted anthracite while the suspensions benefits from SACHS sports dampers.
In addition the interior of the limited ‘Tiger’ version features leather Alcantara seats with suede leather inserts on the door cards and dashboard. Contrast orange stitching and a brushed-aluminum ‘GT86 Tiger’ badge complete the differences from lesser GT86s out there.
As you would expect by now, Toyota hasn’t fiddled with the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre boxer unit, which continues to offer 200hp and 151lb-ft (205Nm) of peak torque.
The new special version of the Toyota GT86 will be exclusively available in the German market only for this month, with prices kicking off at €34,990. Only 30 of them will be made, so if you dig the orange/black theme going on here and live in Germany, maybe you should visit a Toyota dealership soon.