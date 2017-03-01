New McLaren 720S Leaked Photo Shows 720HP Supercar In All Its Orange Glory

A leaked image has just surfaced online providing us with our first proper view of the upcoming McLaren 720S before the Geneva Motor Show.
Originally published (but since deleted) by Bloomberg, this picture shows off the tail of the 720S for the very first time while also confirming its long-rumored name. Additionally, it provides a glimpse at the supercar’s overhauled interior.
At the rear, McLaren has taken inspiration from the 675LT, P1 and Sports Series to create a flowing and characterful design that looks much more modern than the 650S this car replaces. It incorporates thin LED taillights, a large retractable rear wing/air brake and an aggressive rear diffuser.
Another interesting take away from this image is that the 720S appears to have quite a bit of luggage space, just like the 570GT. It includes a large glass rear compartment which appears to only hide part of the engine, suggesting that there may be some storage space behind the seats.
Inside, the 720S’ advanced rotating instrument cluster is visible as is an extensively redesigned center console, infotainment system and touchscreen.
Beyond its updated design, we already know that the McLaren 720S will debut a brand new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering, as the name suggests, 720 hp. That should be more than enough for it to show the Lamborghini Aventador SV a thing or two while also rivalling the more powerful but much heavier Ferrari 812 Superfast.