New McLaren 720S Seen In The US, NY Show Premiere Is Likely

Just a few days after its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, a McLaren 720S has been caught in the wild in the United States.
Posted by a Reddit user, this picture was taken in the parking lot of the PNC Arena on Saturday, during the ice hockey match between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Unlike the version of the supercar seen at the Swiss show, this one has a black hood, yellow turn signals flanking the headlights, which are mandatory for road-use in the US, and a new set of wheels.
Doing some internet research revealed that this is a press car, given to local journalists for brief test drives, but don't let this fool you as the McLaren 720S will eventually go on sale on this side of the Atlanti, at an as of yet, undisclosed price.
However, before it does, we'll likely get to take a closer look at it at the 2017 New York Auto Show in mid-April, where it's expected to arrive for its North American debut.