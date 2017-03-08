New McLaren 720S Takes A Bow In First Official Videos

It's new, it's fast, and it will make you forget all about the 675LT - meet McLaren's latest supercar, the 720S. Unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, it comes to replace the 650S.
Unlike the rest of the McLaren family, it uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, whose displacement has increased from the previous 3.8 liters. Along with other tweaks, it allows for a staggering 720 PS (710 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque.
Its power is on an entirely new level compared to some of its main competitors - the Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracan, and even the new Huracan Performante. Heck, you might need to start looking at the Lamborghini Aventador S or Ferrari 812 Superfast to beat it.
On paper, it needs just 2.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill, and will keep going up to 212 mph (341 km/h). Moreover, its quarter-mile time is said to stand at 10.3 seconds, and there's no reason not to believe the British supercar maker.