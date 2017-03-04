New Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Previews New Performance Saloon

With the new Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, Stuttgart’s performance brand is giving us a preview of its upcoming four-door sports car at the Geneva Motor Show.
Beyond that and the sketch you see here, Mercedes-Benz offered no other details on the study.
That leaves us to ponder if it’s an entirely new four-door coupe that will be sold alongside the third-generation CLS sedan that we’ve spied and which looks nothing like this study, or as some reports suggest, a replacement of sorts to the CLS Shooting Brake with a liftback style rear end to compete with Porsche’s newborn Panamera Sports Tourer.
Whatever the case, the production AMG GT that might end up being called the AMG GT4 to indicate its visual and performance relation to the AMG GT coupe, will be based on Mercedes’ MRA modular platform shared with the C63, E63 and S63 models.
It would makes sense for AMG to make use of the E63 S’ 4.0-liter bi-turbocharged V8 that’s good for 604hp (612PS) and 627 lb-ft (850Nm) and which catapults the top E-Class sedan to 60mph in 3.3 sec (100km/h in 3.3 sec).
With the Geneva Motor Show just around the corner, it won’t be long before we get more answers on the AMG GT Concept.