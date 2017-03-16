New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Handles Dirt With Pride In Official Video

Mercedes-Benz are tackling entirely new car segments with their latest range of products, and the E-Class All-Terrain is an important part of the plan.
Unveiled at the 2016 Paris Auto Show, it's the most versatile member of the all-new E-Class family and comes to complete the saloon, wagon, coupe, cabrio and China-only LWB.
Challenging the likes of the new Volvo V90 Cross Country, and the more established Audi A6 Allroad, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain combines the increased ground clearance and more rugged appearance with the spaciousness of an executive estate, while benefiting from an all-wheel drive system and the latest safety and technology features.
Since the Germans have yet to let automotive journalists drive it ahead of its arrival at European dealers this spring, it's hard to say whether its look matches its almost go-anywhere ability, which is why videos like this one provide a glimpse into the player that Benz have in their hands.
Prices in its home market of Germany begin from €58,101.75 ($61,767), which is nearly €2,000 ($2,126) more than its direct rivals.