New Nissan Micra Arrives In The UK To Challenge The Fiesta [74 Pics]

Nissan is launching the all-new Micra supermini in the UK, detailing at the same time the range of its Fiesta challenger.
UK customers will be able to choose between three powertrains, an entry-level 70hp 1.0-litre petrol followed by a turbocharged three-cylinder 88hp 0.9-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel with 88hp.
The 0.9-litre petrol model can return a combined 64.2mpg UK (4.4lt/100km) and 99g/km of CO2 emissions but the efficiency champion of the range is the 1.5-litre diesel model with its combined 85mpg UK (3.2lt/100km) and 85g/km of CO2 emissions.
The new Micra also offers more space than its predecessor, thanks to its bigger dimensions, including a longer by 75mm wheelbase, but Nissan also wanted to give its new supermini a more dynamic character on the road, increasing its width by 78mm and decreasing its height by 55mm.
The new Nissan Micra also features a wide range of the latest active safety technologies, including Intelligent Lane Intervention, Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, Around View Monitor and Blind Spot Warning among others.
Five trim levels will be offered: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta and the range-topping Tekna while Nissan will also offer an extensive personalisation program for the Micra for both the exterior and the interior of the new model.
Pricing for the new Nissan Micra will be announced on April 1st - no joke, seriously.