New One-Off Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Has 24-Carat Gold Accents

Specialty automakers like Koenigsegg are no strangers to unique creations catered to the needs of individual buyers, and at next week’s Geneva Motor Show, they’re going to present a bespoke model in the form of the Agera RS Gryphon.
Named after a mythical creature with the body and rear legs of a lion and the head, wings and front talons of an eagle, the Gryphon is based on the Agera RS. It was ordered with the optional 1MW engine, taking Koenigsegg’s V8 twin-turbocharged engine to 1360PS (1,341hp) thus bringing it very close to the 1:1 power-to-weight ratio achieved by the One:1, as it weighs 1,395kg (3,075 lbs).
What makes the Gryphon stand out is its customized look. On the outside, it has a clear carbon body contrasted by accents finished in 24-carat gold leaf, including the stripes, badges and logos. The same material was applied on the hood struts, engine badging, interior trimmings, and the decoration of the custom-made racing helmet in carbon fiber.
The interior of the one-off Agera RS combines black alcantara, polished carbon fibre and black anodised aluminum, with the seats highlighted in gold piping and a bespoke Gryphon motif embossed on the head rests. It was also ordered with a removable hardtop roof that can be stowed under the front hood of the car.
The Gryphon was made for an unnamed US client, with Koenigsegg stating that it “will be delivered with full compliance for driving on US roads”.