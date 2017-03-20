New Range Rover Evoque Convertible: Ask Us Anything

Is there any greater sign of SUVs taking over the world when we’re talking about a convertible SUV?
That idea is nothing new, but the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible is a different interpretation of the idea effectively started by utilitarian Jeeps and Land Rovers. It doesn't major on utility, unless you consider drawing stares in traffic useful.
I’ve been driving the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. Here are some thoughts about the most open Land Rover product you can buy now.
In-direct comparisons
First thing: the only real thing the Evoque Convertible and the departed Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet of a few years ago have in common in terms of appearance is that they are both two-door convertible SUVs. The Evoque’s sharp looks have translated well onto an open-topped version of the Evoque Coupe – even if top-up appearance is a little lumpy.
But, sure, it still generates, “What is that?” responses, for better or worse.
Roof madness
Part of the reaction comes when you push the button (weirdly, placed under the cupholder cover) to lower this large fabric top. It goes down swiftly enough but draws looks of confusion in any parking lot. Visibility for the driver, however, doesn't change too much with either the top up or top down. Drop the roof, however, and you’re just more visible to other people.
Age before beauty
Outside, the Evoque is holding up well for being nearly six years old. Inside, however, the time has been less kind. Plastics are not particularly plush and the dark interior on my car has that stark look that’s sweeping across a lot of Jaguar Land Rover products.
On again, off again
Another sign of the Evoque’s age is revealed in the surges of the 2.0-liter turbo four, its only engine. Mated to the 9-speed automatic, it’s hard to get going smoothly. And you always have to put your foot down more than you think to get to the speed you want.
For keeps?
I’ll admit, I’m having fun with the Evoque Convertible. Few cars inflict such a range of emotions. Would I spend between $53,000 and roughly $65,000 of my well-equipped tester (that had many, but not all, of the options)? I have to get back to you on that.
In the meantime, throw your questions and inevitable wit and comments in the spaces below.
Photos: Zac Estrada/Carscoops