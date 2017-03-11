New Smart ForTwo & ForFour Electric Drive Priced From €21,940 In Germany

After the zero-emission versions of the ForTwo and ForFour made their debuts at the Geneva Motor Show, Smart is now focusing on their market launch.
Named the Smart ForTwo Electric Drive, the city car can now be ordered in Germany, with prices starting from €21,940 (equal to $23,160).
Said to be the "ideal match for urban mobility" by combining "the agility of the Smart with local emissions-free driving", this version of the ForTwo uses an 81 PS (80 HP) and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) electric motor, and comes with a range of approximately 160 km (100 miles).
Highlighting the market launch of the city car is a special edition called Smart ForTwo Electric Drive GreenFlash. It has electric green exterior and interior details and carries a €27,839 ($29,387) starting price.
Smart have also opened the order books for the ForFour Electric Drive, which can be had from €22,600 ($23,857) in Germany. It comes with the same standard features as its smaller sibling, including the automatic climate control, Audio-System with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX, and additional instrument with power meter and state of charge indicator, among others.
Both EV models can be customized with the Electric Drive Design Package, which allows for the electric green-finished tridion safety cell to be combined with black or white body panels and grille trim.
Moreover, the side mirror caps are also finished in electric green, and rounding up the list of updates are the 16-inch wheels, in black or white. This package can be had from €350 ($370) with the Urban Style or Sleek Style package, and €720/€800 ($760/$845) with the Prime/Passion line.
There is also a Winter Package that costs €350 ($370) on the ForTwo and €580 ($612) on the ForFour and adds heated steering wheel and seats, enhanced insulation of the doors and cockpit, and pre-entry climate control, which can be controlled via a smartphone.
Other options available are the 22 kW fast charger, which will launch this fall from €840 ($887), allowing the battery to be charged in less than 45 minutes (20-100%), and acoustic presence indicator, from €120 ($127), to alert other road users by generating a speed-sensitive sound for protection.
All of Smart's electric models qualify for the German Government's environmental incentive scheme and green bonus, which drops their price by over €4,000 ($4,865). Deliveries will commence in June.