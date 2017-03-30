New Stinger Won't Get A Kia Badge In Korea

Although it will be known as the Kia Stinger around the world, the automaker has confirmed that its long-awaited sports sedan won’t actually bear the Kia emblem in Korea.
Local publication Pulse says that in Korea, the Stinger will be sold with its own badge and that the car will hit Korean dealerships from May.
The curious move has apparently been done because Koreans will already be familiar that the car is a souped-up Kia. Buyers in international markets however, will get the Kia badge to help identify the car and its manufacturer, Yonhap News says.
Kia has yet to announce which engines Korean buyers will get but we know that in the United States, the base unit will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 255 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A 3.3-liter turbo V6 rated at 365 hp and 376 lb-ft will also be on offer, accelerating the Stinger to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 5.1 seconds and a 269 km/h (167 mph) top speed.