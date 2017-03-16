New Toyota Yaris Priced From £12,495 In The UK

Toyota announced the pricing and range details of their updated Yaris supermini in the UK.
The real big news of the update hide under the revised skin of the Toyota Yaris and include the addition of a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and a re-engineered hybrid powertrain.
The new 1.5-litre is replacing the outgoing 1.33-litre unit and makes 110hp and 100lb-ft (136Nm). Toyota says that the new petrol is also more efficient than the one it replaces, achieving a combined 56.5mpg UK and emitting 109g/km of CO2 during pre-homologation testing.
0-62mph now comes in 11 seconds (versus 11.8 sec of the retired 1.33-litre model) when paired to the standard six-speed manual, with a CVT automatic offered as an option.
The Toyota Yaris also remains the only model in its class offered with a hybrid powertrain, with the company re-engineering the car for a better ‘hybrid driving experience’. This includes a new subframe, engine mounts, front driveshafts and roll restrictor, making the new Yaris Hybrid quieter and smoother, especially under acceleration. CO2 emissions in this case will be as low as 75g/km.
The range kicks off with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, with the entry-level Active model asking for £12,495 or £500 less than the outgoing model. Similarly the hybrid version is priced from £15,995, which is £200 less than the car it replaces.
Toyota offers all versions of the new Yaris with the Safety Sense suite of active safety systems as standard. This includes features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beam.