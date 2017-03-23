New VW Arteon Looks Sweet As An Estate

The Volkswagen Arteon proved to be one of the most exciting vehicles unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, and while we won’t know how customers will respond until sales figures are reported, it has every chance of being a knock out.
If the Arteon does prove popular, there’s a possibility that VW could choose to extend the Arteon range with more variants and potentially, body styles.
Could one of them be an estate or ‘Variant’?
It is hard to say, especially since the Arteon rivals the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe and Audi A5 Sportback, neither of which have estate derivatives.
Although it may not come to fruition, X-Tomi Design has designed an Arteon Variant anyway and the finished result is rather good looking. The front-end design of the Arteon lends itself beautifully to an extended roofline that incorporates a small spoiler and a set of silver roof racks.
If VW made an Arteon Variant, would you prefer it over the standard model?