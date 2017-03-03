New Zenvo TS1 GT Surfaces Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Zenvo Automotive's new Geneva-bound special edition hypercar has been confirmed to pack 1,163 HP (1,180 PS) and a whooping 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.
The Danish automaker teased us with an official image of the TS1 GT about a month ago, showing us a little bit of its carbon fiber front winglet, which features an inscription announcing a 10-year anniversary.
The same image also revealed a blue body color as well as a set of matte gold Y-spoke wheels, with a black center cap and black lip.
That being said, Zenvo has just released these official images of their 1,163 HP hypercar, while also revealing that its 7-speed Sports transmission features helical-cut gears in a 'Dog Box' configuration, offering lightning-fast gear changes (40 milliseconds). The engine is a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 unit, with an ultra-light alloy construction, flat plane crankshaft and air-to-air intercooler.
Rumor has it that the TS1 GT is able to max out at 402 km/h (250 mph), although that speed might be unrestricted seen as how the regular TS1 model unveiled during last year's Geneva show had an electronically-limited top speed of 375 km/h (233 mph) and a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 2.8 seconds.
In terms of looks, the Zenvo TS1 GT was designed with perfect airflow and downforce management in mind, though its appearance was also inspired by the "muscular tension of a lioness stalking its prey".
A closer look reveals how the sharp lines of the wheel arches, roof, belt line and lower side air intakes are connected by muscular, more organic surfaces that lead to "dramatic reflections" according to the automaker.