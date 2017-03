Next-Gen Fiat 500 Could Employ 48V Hybrid Tech

PHOTO GALLERY

Having celebrated its 11th birthday this year since it was revamped as the modern city car we know it, the Fiat 500 needs to be replaced to remain competitive.Expected to maintain a retro design while employing a radical hybrid tech, its successor is already on the table over at FCA, writes, but it's believed that it won't launch before 2019.Adding the new hybrid tech means that the city car will wave goodbye to the 1.3-liter MultiJet diesel in favor of a 48-volt hybrid system, as part of the parent company's plans of reducing carbon dioxide emissions across their entire vehicle range.", FCA chief Sergio Marchionne told the British publication.The 48-volt systems are seen as the right approach, from a cost-effective point of view , as adding full hybrids into a car such as the Fiat 500 could kill it.", Marchionne added.If this is FCA's solution, then expect the new Fiat 500 to be more expensive over its predecessor, while becoming faster and cheaper to run.