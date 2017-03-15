Next-Gen Peugeot 208 Mule Trying To Hide Wider Body

This very early next generation Peugeot 208 test mule was spotted in Sweden recently, announcing a car that should feature a new design and more interior space.
Despite the current generation body, the mule is clearly trying to hide a wider track (see the wider wheel arches), which in turn should translate into more room inside for the driver and passengers.
It's also safe to assume that an all-new 208 model will renounce the current car's rounded shapes and go for a more aggressive, straight-line design, similar to that of the 3008 and 5008.
Underneath the fresh metal will be a lighter, all-new platform called CMP, which stands for "Common Modular Platform", which should make it easy for Peugeot to integrate traditional petrol and diesel engines, as well as an electrified powertrain.
It's likely that for the next-gen 208, "electrified" will mean all-electric and not just hybrid - which is something Peugeot boss Jean-Philippe Imparato revealed during last year's Paris Auto Show, stating that both the 208 and 2008 will receive all-electric variants by the year 2021.
At this time, it's unclear whether or not the next-gen 208's CMP platform will trickle down to the all-new Opel Corsa as well, though recent reports suggest that the Corsa (which has been delayed) will be redeveloped with PSA-based technology and architecture in time for a 2020 market launch.
As for the 208, the all-new model could arrive in dealerships as early as next year.
