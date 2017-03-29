Nine New Bespoke Rolls Royce Wraiths ‘Inspired by British Music’

Rolls Royce announced their latest bespoke series, with nine Wraith models taking inspiration from British music and more specifically some of the best British rock and vocal artists.
The first four of these bespoke Wraiths have been unveiled today by the artists who created them with Rolls Royce and include The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, Sir Ray Davies of the Kinks and world-renowned producer and songwriter Giles Martin.
Each one of the one-off Wraiths feature unique design touches that celebrate the career of the artist, with Rolls Royce saying that the cars now represent the ultimate collectors’ items for the biggest fans of each artist.
That’s why the cars will be sold later in the year and with Rolls Royce to donate a proportion of the value of each to the artist’s selected charity.
“The enduring allure of Rolls-Royce has been encouraged over the years by some of the world’s most famous and important music icons,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO. “This collaboration – with some of Britain’s most celebrated musicians – promises to add to this legacy, creating truly unique collectors’ items which also support worthy charities”.