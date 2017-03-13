Nio Eve Concept Boasts AI Assistance & Autonomous Tech

In a future where our cars will be more than just means of transportation, the Nio Eve concept previews a world where getting from A to B will feel more personal than ever before.
Regardless of trip length, the Eve constantly learns about its occupants as well as their preferences. This is because as opposed to current cars, the Eve is more of a digital companion, a sort of Siri/Cortana on wheels if you will.
In order to achieve this, Nio created NOMI, an artificial intelligence engine with a so-called "intuitive human interface", capable of providing passengers with verbal and visual connections.
Furthermore, NOMI will use the vehicle's active glass in order to provide augmented reality graphics for occupants, allowing for all types of entertainment inside the car.
The company, formerly known as NextEV, also stated that they will have autonomous electric cars in the U.S. market by the year 2020, with the Eve representing the first step towards achieving that goal.
"We're excited about having autonomous electric cars for U.S. consumers in 2020," stated US CEO, Padmasree Warrior. "Today we also unveiled our vision for the car of the future, focused on delivering unmatched user experience through leading edge, software defined hardware."
"Our cars will be your companion and will know your needs, they will be a welcoming living space that moves you. We look forward to producing the first of the next generation of cars for the U.S. consumer. We know you will be delighted by NIO."
Back in November, the company unveiled the EP9 electric supercar, the same one that posted a new lap record for EVs at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, before setting one around COTA last month. Of course, the Eve is less about performance and more about practicality when compared to the EP9. For example, in order to achieve a more inviting interior, Nio did away with conventional A & B pillars, allowing for a forward-sliding door, providing better access to the cabin.
The concept was designed from the inside out, with self-driving characteristics in mind, which is why sitting in any of the two forward seats allows for an enhanced panoramic view, while the graphics provided on the active glass are also there for when non-autonomous driving is required.
As for its electrified powertrain, unfortunately Nio declined to provide any details during the concept's unveiling at the SXSW festival that takes place in Austin, Texas from March 10-19.