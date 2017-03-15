Nissan Juke Premium Special Edition Is For UK Music Lovers

Nissan may have a new-gen Juke in development, but they're not quite ready to let the current one go.
In fact, the automaker is looking to make it more appealing by constantly launching special edition models, such as the Juke Premium.
Launched in the UK and available in a limited number of just 1,500 units, the small SUV features an upgraded and more powerful audio system, with new speakers provided by Focal. Said to provide a "more precise listening experience", power was raised from 40 watts to 120 watts in the front and rear speakers, and from 40 watts to 100 watts in the tweeters.
Besides the enhanced sound system, the new Nissan Juke Premium Special Edition also gets a black interior personalization pack, luxury floor mats, and sports pedals on all grades, whereas Tekna models come with premium leather seats, and N-Connecta with part-leather seats.
On the outside, the limited edition crossover is available with a choice of two colors - Metallic Black or Dark Grey, and also features a black personalization pack, and 18-inch alloy wheels, with black inserts, at no additional cost.
Finally, those interested in Nissan's latest offering can select between two engines: the 1.2-liter petrol turbo with 115 PS (113 HP), and the 1.5-liter dCi diesel, producing 90 PS (89 HP). Each unit works in conjunction with a 5-speed manual transmission.