Nissan Launches Car Sharing Service In Japan Featuring NNMC EV

Nissan have teamed up with the city of Yokohama, Japan to launch a new car sharing service.
Unlike their previous conducted two-year trial, this is a round-trip service, and features the Nissan New Mobility Concept, an ultra compact electric vehicle based on the Renault Twizy.
Before getting to drive the small EV within Yokohama, users will have to register online, have a valid driver's license, a smartphone, and a Japan-issued credit card. Subsequently, they will be able to pick up and return the cars in 14 locations around Yokohama Station, and will be able to reserve them 30 minutes in advance.
For this service, the automaker is charging 250 yen per 15 minutes, plus a 200 yen basic charge, which equals to $2.2 and $1.8 respectively, at the current exchange rates. The maximum daily charge is 3,000 yen ($26).
"The new round-trip service is meant to further promote ultra-compact mobility and build a sustainable business model through public-private cooperation. The service will also include guided tours around central Yokohama and long-term car rentals for businesses. Nissan and the City of Yokohama will continue usability and feasibility studies by encouraging various local entities to join the program", Nissan writes.