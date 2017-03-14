Nissan Leaf Black Edition Goes On Sale In UK, Priced From £26,890

Nissan have opened the order books for the new Leaf Black Edition in the United Kingdom, following its unveiling from last fall.
Offered in a restricted production run up until August 2017, it carries a base price of £26,890 ($32,811), including the £4,500 ($5,490) government plug-in vehicle grant. Furthermore, the first 200 customers in Europe's largest RHD market will get free in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot.
Based on the aging Leaf, which was upgraded last year, the limited edition model builds upon the Acenta grade and adds a few special touches to the outside, such as LED headlights, black side mirror caps and roof spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, and privacy glass.
As for the interior, it features illuminated entry guards and blue-stitched mats, in addition to the Around View Monitor and NissanConnect EV telematics systems.
"The new Leaf Black Edition perfectly showcases Nissan’s commitment to making smart, premium quality products accessible for all. This stylish black number combines dynamic styling, with Nissan’s innovative zero-emission technology to offer customers a city-savvy intelligent mobility solution. Its sleek design compliments an exciting drive, delivered through high-class engineering, demonstrating that you don’t have to compromise on style or performance when purchasing an electric car", said Nissan Europe's Director of EVs, Gareth Dunsmore.
In terms of availability, Nissan's special edition Leaf isn't just limited to the UK, which means other European markets will soon follow.