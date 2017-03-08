Nissan Micra Bose Limited Edition Coming In 3,000 Examples

Nissan have created a limited edition of the new generation Micra, to celebrate their collaboration with Bose.
Based on the range-topping Tekna grade, it features a premium sound system that is said to provide a 360-degree listening experience, and can also be personalized to suite the user's taste with the Bose PersonalSpace Control feature, built into the car's audio settings.
"We engineered the Bose Personal sound system to deliver unexpectedly big sound from a limited number of components. Using just six high-performance speakers and our latest signal processing technology, the system rewards Micra owners with a superior, fully-customizable audio experience unlike anything else available today", said Bose's VP, Marc Mansell.
Nissan's special Micra can be had in one of the two colors - Enigma Black or Gunmetal Grey, alongside the Energy Orange elements fitted to the bumpers, doors, side mirror caps and 17-inch alloy wheels, from the Micra's personalization program.
As for the rest of the limited edition supermini, it features a soft touch, double-stitched Energy Orange material to enhance the look of the dashboard and gear surround, in addition to matching detailing on the seats, door sills and floor mats.
Since it's based on the Tekna, it already benefits from a high level of standard equipment, such as the NissanConnect infotainment system with sat-nav and DAG digital radio, Nissan Intelligent Ket, and others.
On the safety front, it comes with Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist. It also benefits from Intelligent Lane Intervention, a system that guides the vehicle back to the center of a lane.
Options include the Intelligent Around View Monitor, stop&start, heated front seats and a spare wheel.
Powering it is either the 90 PS (89 HP) 0.9-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, or the 90 PS (89 HP) 1.5-liter turbodiesel.
Nissan will only launch 3,000 examples of the special Micra in Europe. Prices have yet to be announced.
The car is on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.