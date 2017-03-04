Nissan Skylines Gather In Glorious Middle East Meet

For many readers, especially those in the United States, seeing a Nissan Skyline on the streets is an incredibly rare sight. Excluding the R35 and those R32 models now allowed in the country, R33 and R34 models are practically non-existent for street use.
Around the world however, R33 and R34 Skylines are much more common yet still manage to fascinate those that love their Japanese performance cars.
Both generations have timeless designs and were outfitted with technologies far ahead of their time. They are universally loved and as the video below shows, are even favorites among the wealthy of the Middle East.
Although the region has made a name for itself in the last decade for its supercars, humble Nissan Skylines are popular in the area and recently gathered together in Ras al-Khaimah by the dozens.
If you’re a Skyline fan, this clip will be a small slice of heaven.