Nissan Thinks The New Micra Is The Perfect Car For A Bank Heist

What would have Bonnie and Clyde driven today if they were still around - the new Nissan Micra perhaps?
Well, according to Nissan, tge answer is 'yes', as they have chosen to reenact the famous couple of American criminals, who traveled the US with their gang during the Great Depression, committing felonies.
Dubbed 'Meet the Accomplice', the campaign's center piece is a TV advert that shows the story of a young couple on the run. It features a new remix of the iconic song 'Bonnie & Clyde', performed by French artist Serge Gainsbourg and actress Brigitte Bardot, and portrays the fifth-gen B-segment car as "the perfect partner for today's driver".
"With its expressive design, uplifting interior, confident drive and advanced technologies, the all-new Nissan Micra is the perfect partner for consumers. ‘Meet the Accomplice’ is a campaign, which emphasizes this point – and reveals the new Micra’s personality – in a truly engaging and humanistic way. It’s also a new tone of voice for Nissan based on strong consumer insight", said Nissan Europe's Marketing VP, Jean Pierre Diernaz.
Besides the main footage, the automaker also dropped a series of short videos that highlight and explain some of the key features of the new Nissan Micra, such as the premium Bose sound system, Lane Intervention, Ride Control, Emergency Braking, Trace Control, and 360-degree camera system.