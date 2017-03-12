Not In Line For A Bugatti Chiron? Then How About This Veyron Super Sport

Exactly one year after it was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, Bugatti recently confirmed that 250 orders had been placed for the 1,500 hp Chiron hypercar.
While scoring 250 orders of such an expensive car is impressive, it is only halfway to the car's planned production run and perhaps shows that some prospective customers are remaining cautious about Bugatti's infamous running costs. The alternative? A Bugatti Veyron Super Sport of course!
Although far from cheap, a Veyron Super Sport currently up for sale for 2.1 million euros ($2.2 million) in the UK on James Edition is a relative bargain compared to the base Chiron and unlike its new brother, is an extremely limited production model, restricted to just 30 units worldwide.
Beneath the skin, it features an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine delivering 1,200 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. That allows for a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of just 2.5 seconds and a 267.8 mph top speed.
The example in question is painted in a stunning combination that includes silver across the sides and the front wheel arches and blue-tinted carbon fiber everywhere else. The look is then perfectly finished off with silver and blue mutli-spoke wheels.
As with almost everything, there is a small caveat for this Veyron. It has 6,524 miles (10,500 km) on the clock, a very high number for such a car, inevitably eroding some of its value.