Notorious B.I.G's Death Ride Is The World's Most Expensive GMC Suburban At $1.5 Million

Since when does a crappy 1997 GMC Suburban cost $1.5 million? Well, according to the seller, since it's the actual car that the famous rapper Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed in Los Angeles, on March 9, 1997.
Bought by a couple in October of the same year at a public auction, it has been used as a family car ever since, having purportedly clocked 114,000 miles (183,465 km).
Its owner had no clue that the SUV has a morbid past, until she was approached by an LA detective, 8 years after the initial sale, who informed her of the condition, and the fact that the passenger door, which was riddled with bullet holes, was taken by the officers as evidence in the murder investigation.
However, the only evidence that still reminds of the tragic incident is a bullet hole in one of the seatbelts, but in the event of a sale, the police are willing to return the original door.
It's not a coincidence that the GMC Suburban is offered for sale by MomentsInTime, which is the same company that is responsible for finding a new home for the BMW 750iL that Tupac Shakur was killed in, as they were approached by the owner after finding out that they have some 'experience' in this.