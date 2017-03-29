Novitec's First SUV Is A 500-Horsepower Maserati Levante [w/Video]

Novitec offers tuning packages for all manner of high-end automobiles: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Rolls-Royces... we've even seen Fiat Pandas customized by the German tuner. And yes, Maseratis, too. This, however, is the first time that it's taken on an SUV.
It's only fitting, then, that its first sport-ute should be a Maserati. Besides, the Levante has already proven to be popular with Euro tuners.
Novitec's take on the Trident-badged crossover upgrades the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 to 494 horsepower and 486 lb-ft (659 Nm) of torque. The 64 extra horses and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) of added torque propel the high-end high-rider to 62 (100 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds as it speeds on to a top end of 169 mph (272 km/h).
Massaging the engine, however, is not all that Novitec does, and it's not all that it has done here. It's also fitted the Levante with a full carbon-fiber aero kit, mounted 22-inch wheels to a lowered suspension, and completely refitted the interior.
Because the diesel option is more popular in Europe, Novitec is also offering enhancements for the oil-burning set, boosting the 275-hp version to 322 hp for a 0-62 time of 6.2 seconds – 0.7 seconds quicker than stock. The 250-hp diesel can also be coaxed to 301 hp. And there's an electronic exhaust module available to make the diesel engine sound better, too.