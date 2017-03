Novitec's First SUV Is A 500-Horsepower Maserati Levante [w/Video]

Photo Gallery

Novitec offers tuning packages for all manner of high-end automobiles: Lamborghinis Rolls-Royces ... we've even seen Fiat Pandas customized by the German tuner. And yes, Maseratis , too. This, however, is the first time that it's taken on an SUV.It's only fitting, then, that its first sport-ute should be a Maserati. Besides, the Levante has already proven to be popular with Euro tuners.Novitec's take on the Trident-badged crossover upgrades the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 to 494 horsepower and 486 lb-ft (659 Nm) of torque. The 64 extra horses and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) of added torque propel the high-end high-rider to 62 (100 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds as it speeds on to a top end of 169 mph (272 km/h).Massaging the engine, however, is not all that Novitec does, and it's not all that it has done here. It's also fitted the Levante with a full carbon-fiber aero kit, mounted 22-inch wheels to a lowered suspension, and completely refitted the interior.Because the diesel option is more popular in Europe, Novitec is also offering enhancements for the oil-burning set, boosting the 275-hp version to 322 hp for a 0-62 time of 6.2 seconds – 0.7 seconds quicker than stock. The 250-hp diesel can also be coaxed to 301 hp. And there's an electronic exhaust module available to make the diesel engine sound better, too.