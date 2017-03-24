Now You Can Own A Land Rover Disco That Has Literally Been Driven Around The World

There are used cars and then there are well-used cars, and clearly this Land Rover Discovery 3 falls in the second category.
This 2007 Land Rover Discovery is believed to be the only example of its kind to have successfully completed a trip around the world, with the kind help of Greek journalist Akis Temperidis and his partner Vula during their expedition called ‘TheWorldOffroad’.
The vehicle completed its long journey around the globe in three years and 82 days and after traveling to 67 countries on all five continents.
This Land Rover has covered in total a little over 122k miles, with 103,000 of them accounting for the huge trip. It also comes equipped with the G4 Challenge package which includes a front winch, snorkel, roof rack, bull bar with auxiliary lights. It also features a 29-gallon (110lt) fuel tank, a double spare wheel carrier, a roof tent complete with a 75W solar panel on top and more.
The car is also wearing its second 2.7-litre V6 turbodiesel engine mated to a manual gearbox, after the original one blew up during the trip in Indonesia, having covered 59k miles since then.
The seller also notes that the car will be accompanied by lots of parts and travel gear, as well as a special coffee book with photos of the car around the world. The asking price (click here) is set at 24,000 euros ($25,900), with the money to fund the couple’s second trip around the world.