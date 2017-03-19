Nvidia And Bosch Joins Forces For Latest Autonomous Vehicle Tech

Nvidia and Bosch are working together to develop advanced new self-driving systems for mass market cars, the two companies have confirmed.
Bosch's new artificial intelligence computer system will be based on the next-generation Nvidia Drive PX technology will incorporate Xavier, the AI superchip which is the world's first single-chip processor that can achieve level-4 autonomous driving.
Xavier is so intelligent that it handles all the computation needed for fully-autonomous driving which includes understanding the 3D environment, running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, localizing itself on an HD map as well as computing car dynamics and safe driving.
The two companies say that they are developing a self-driving car together that will use Nvidia's deep learning software and hardware.
In a statement, founder and chief executive of Nvidia Jean-Hsun Huang said “Self-driving cars is a challenge that can finally be solved with recent breakthroughs in deep learning and artificial intelligence. Using DRIVE PX AI car computer, Bosch will build automotive-grade systems for the mass production of autonomous cars. Together we will realize a future where autonomous vehicles make mobility safe and accessible to all,” he said.