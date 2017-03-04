Oh, The Irony: Beer Truck Showers Trooper Just As He Asks Driver If He Was Drinking

A Nevada Highway Patrol Officer recently found himself sprayed by runaway beer bottles and cans after a nearby truck lost control.
The dashcam footage actually catches the officer asking the driver he had just stopped if he or his passenger had "anything to drink tonight," which is ironic seen as how moments later he found himself having to dodge beer.
"Just as I ask the question, I hear the sound that always gets the hairs on my neck standing up, of brakes locking up," said Trooper Travis Smaka, before adding that "that was one of the funny things I was thinking about afterwards. I just picked up my uniform at the dry cleaners and then I was soaked head to toe in beer,".
According to WNEP, the driver of the car got off with just a warning for speeding, which seems fair since his car had just gotten bombarded with beer bottles and cans.