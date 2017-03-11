Ohio Teenage Carjacker Arrested After Being Unable To Drive Stick

An 18-year-old carjacker has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, all thanks to not being able to drive stick.
Damari Wayne has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and is being held in a city jail on $100,000 bond as he faces court. He has been charged with stealing three cars at gunpoint between February 11 and February 21.
On February 21st, Wayne and a 17-year-old accomplice stole a woman’s car from a parking lot at approximately 9:30 pm. The pair sped off in the vehicle and an hour later, attempted to steal another car. However, things didn’t go so well.
After threatening to kill the 23-year-old car owner, Wayne’s younger accomplice jumped into the driver’s seat, but didn’t know how to drive a manual. The 23-year-old then had a gun pointed to his head as he attempted to show the thieves how to drive the car, reports Cleveland.
Eventually, Wayne and the 17-year-old gave up and ran off with the man’s cellphone. Police were then able to track the stolen phone until the duo were arrested at a train station on the city’s RTA Red Line.
As it turns out, driving a stick shift really can be the ultimate theft deterrent. Get one while you still can.