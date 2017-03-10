OKCU's Mercedes V-Class Is A Private Jet On Wheels

Many Mercedes-Benz V-Class models offer large families and even celebrities the perfect place to relax while on the move with levels of luxury not usually found in vans. For some, even that is not enough.
With this in mind, OKCU Individual Automotive Concepts decided to use the V-Class as the base for its latest project currently on display at the Geneva Motor Show.
The company says it took 3,350 hours hours to create and the finished result is the true epitome of rolling luxury with huge amounts of space for four rear passengers.
The rear section of the V-Class is separated from the front passenger compartment with a large TV screen and incorporates a four seats facing each other. The back two seats have the ability to recline and include leg rests as well as access to foldaway tables.
Elsewhere in the cabin is a coffee machine hidden between a center console as well as a small fridge. There's also storage for wine and champagne glasses and perhaps most impressively of all, a Rolls-Royce inspired starlight headliner.