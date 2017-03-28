One-Off Bronze Opaco LaFerrari Sends Heads Spinning In Monaco

Having seen blue, white, silver, red, black and yellow Ferrari LaFerraris, we thought we’d seen it all. We were wrong.
A number of images have just surfaced out of Monaco that show a LaFerrari coupe finished in a color dubbed Bronzo Opaco. GTspirit reports that this color was developed specially for the car from Ferrari’s Tailor Made department and isn’t an expertly crafted aftermarket wrap.
The matte bronze color is unlike any other we’ve come across and certainly makes this LaFerrari stand out. The car has also been outfitted with matching brake calipers and gloss black wheels.
It was spotted in a number of different locations in Monte Carlo, including one area where it was sitting alongside an F12tdf.