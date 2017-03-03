Oops! Driver Destroys His Friend's Ferrari California In Indonesia

Lending your flashy supercar always comes with a number of risks as Chris Brown and a Murcielago SV owner recently discovered. Now, it has happened again.
This latest incident occurred in Indonesia and Autonetmagz reports that the Ferrari California in question was driven by a friend of the owner.
Local media doesn’t provide any specifics about what caused the crash but images show that the California came in contact with a white BMW 640i Gran Coupe with both vehicles suffering major front-end damage suggesting the two may have collided head on.
Fortunately, no injuries were caused in the accident but it seems probable that the California will be declared a write-off. The BMW doesn’t appear mortally wounded and may be repairable but at a very high price.
