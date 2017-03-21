Opel Cleared Of Emissions Wrongdoings By French Investigators

French consumer fraud watchdog DGCCRF has officially closed its diesel-emissions cheating investigation into Opel, stating that no further actions will be taken against the brand.
This investigation was part of a bigger probe, as multiple automakers were targeted in the wake of VW's diesel scandal. Among them were Renault, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, PSA, Nissan, VW, Ford and Opel.
Last year, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann went on record saying that his company doesn't use any illegal software and that Opel engines are "in line with legal requirements."
Yesterday, the DGCCRF stated that investigating Opel "did not bring to light any evidence of fraud," as reported by Autonews.
Getting a clean bill of health from French authorities is great news for Opel, which has been bought earlier this month by PSA for roughly 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).