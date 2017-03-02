Opel Insignia Country Tourer Getting Ready To Lure Customers Away From SUVs

While Opel is busy launching the regular Insignia in European markets, our spies caught the Germans testing the next addition to the range which is none other than the Country Tourer, a jacked-up version of the regular wagon.
You know the recipe; take an all-wheel drive wagon, add a few centimeters to the suspension travel along with extra plastic fenders and more rugged-looking bumpers and the end result is an all-weather antidote to those of you who don’t like SUVs.
This is also the first time we see the new generation of the Country Tourer on the road and certainly fits the bill of a soft-roader wagon as described above.
As for the all-wheel drive, this is going to be the same GKN system that equips the regular models featuring torque vectoring which should prove handy for most future owners.
The new Insignia Country Tourer will join the latest generation of off-roading wagons, following the introduction of the Mercedes E-Class All Terrain and that of the Volvo V90 Cross Country but Opel’s upcoming model will be more affordable than them, as it will rival models like the VW Passat Alltrack and the Subaru Outback.
The world certainly needs more cool wagons and we’re happy to see Opel doing its part.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops