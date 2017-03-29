Opel's Chief Engineer Believes New Insignia Can Steal Customers From Premium Brands

Opel's bet against the likes of the Ford Mondeo/Fusion and Volkswagen Passat, the new generation Insignia, could mean much more for the brand.
Talking to AutoNews, the Insignia's chief engineer, Andreas Zipser, said that thanks to its improved quality and new technology, the family car could pose a threat for some premium vehicles, such as the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
"If buyers look at what this car delivers in terms of styling, functionality and features, and then looks at what they need to pay, they would think it was a good alternative", said Zipser, referring to the car's new infotainment system, head-up display, semi-autonomous lane-keeping assist, and other functions.
Based on GM's Epsilon 2 platform, shared with the Chevrolet Malibu, the all-new Opel/Vauxhall Insignia, which will also launch as a Buick Regal on this side of the pond, is larger and lighter than its predecessor, and uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, with 256 HP, for the most powerful model.
Production of the vehicle commenced last week in Russelsheim, but order books have been opened for more than two months now. Prices start from €25,940 ($28,172) in Germany and £17,115 ($21,482) in the UK, and deliveries will begin this summer.