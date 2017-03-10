VW Starts Accepting Orders For New Arteon Four-Door Coupe

It typically takes a while after an automaker reveals a new car for it to start taking orders. But not Volkswagen. At least not with the new Arteon.
The replacement for the sleek Passat-based CC, the Arteon was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show just the other day. And that wasn't just its show debut, it was also the first time anyone outside of the company had seen it.
Yet VW has already opened the order books – in its home market, at any rate. The new fastback sedan is launching in Germany with two powertrain options initially – both 2.0-liter turbo fours: a gasoline engine good for 276 horsepower, or a diesel rated at 237 hp.
Each comes mated to a dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Other propulsion choices will follow in due course, but these will remain the top gasoline and diesel engines (for the time being at least).
No word on just when those first examples will start reaching customers precisely, or when sales will start in markets outside VW's home country. But for the German market, pricing starts at €49,325 and €51,600 for the TSI and TDI versions, respectively.
Similar money, in case you're wondering, will land you a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in comparable 430i xDrive or 430d spec.