Order The New Mazda CX-5 From £23,695 In UK

After making its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the new generation Mazda CX-5 is now on its way to UK dealers.
It will go on sale locally starting June 30th, as customers will get to choose between two trim levels: SE-L Nav and Sport Nav.
Prices start from £23,695 ($29,508) for the former, which gets standard LED headlights, DRLs and fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, power-folding side mirrors, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, among other features.
Pay at least £26,695 ($33,244) and the Sport Nav becomes available, with a host of premium highlights that include 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel, power adjustable driver's seat, power lift tailgate - a Mazda first, and a new head-up display.
Depending on which version you choose, the new Mazda CX-5 gets a range of engines that include the 165 PS (163 HP) 2.0-liter petrol, and the 2.2-liter diesel in two outputs: 150 PS (148 HP) and 175 PS (173 HP). Cheaper models get front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, while more expensive versions come with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.