Our First Look At Mercedes-Benz's 2018 E-Class Cabriolet On The Move

Following months of extensive testing, the new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is here, bringing with it the first official trailer.
Released just after the car's online presentation, the videos highlights the joys of driving an open-top executive model, with seating for four, focusing on its elegant design that stems from the new E-Class family.
Coming to challenge the likes of the BMW 6-Series Convertible, it features a classic fabric soft top. Derived from its larger sibling, the S-Class Cabriolet, it takes 20 seconds top open or close, and can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).
Moreover, for the first time ever, the latest addition to the E-Class range can be had with a 4Matic all-wheel drive system, as an option. Mercedes-Benz states that all models come with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, which allows for faster gearshifts and has a beneficial effect on efficiency and noise levels.
Details surrounding each and every single grade, and pricing options, are to be announced, but the wait is short as the car will have its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on March 7.