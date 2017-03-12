Pagani Huayra BC Roadster And Second-Gen Coupe On The Way

Pagani may be a tiny company with limited research and development resources, but it is already planning two new versions of the Huayra, just after unveiling the Roadster at the Geneva Motor Show.
It will come as little surprise to anyone that the first new model on Pagani’s agenda is a BC Roadster. Although Horacio Pagani divulged very few details about the model to Road & Track, it has the potential to be even more capable that the BC coupe.
For those that didn’t know, the Huayra Roadster isn’t simply a droptop variant of the coupe. It has been entirely re-engineered and uses a number of technologies from the BC to make it faster and lighter. According to Horacio, the BC Roadster will arrive towards the end of this decade with an undisclosed “surprise”.
After the Huayra BC Roadster launches, Pagani will overhaul the coupe for a launch in 2020. Essentially a second-gen Huayra, it will benefit from a host of new technologies and feature new components throughout its entire construction.
While no details about the car have been announced, we expect it to weigh even less than the Huayra Roadster, have more power and to receive some styling changes.