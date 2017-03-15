Pagani Huayra Roadster Configurator Makes The Impossible Possible

Just 100 units of the Pagani Huayra Roadster will be produced and unsurprisingly, all were accounted for before the car’s debut in Geneva.
Although the car is strictly limited to the absurdly wealthy, Pagani has kindly created a comprehensive configurator for the Huayra Roadster that allows everyday people like ourselves to create our perfect spec.
Of course, Pagani can finish their vehicles in pretty much any color or carbon fiber tint imaginable, and while the configurator is limited to just over 12 exterior finishes, they do offer a glimpse at how impressive the Roadster looks in all configurations.
Beyond the finish of the body, four different colors and shades are offered for the tightly-spoked wheels, while three different leather interior finishes are provided. The configurator even produces a custom video of your perfect Huayra droptop, giving fans a similar experience to customers lucky enough to spec their own examples.
As a reminder, the Huayra Roadster is not just a convertible version of the Coupe but has undergone a number of key changes. It is lighter and more rigid than the hardtop, features an upgraded 6.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 engine with 754 hp and over 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, and has the same transmission as the Huayra BC.