Pagani Huayra Roadster Lowers Its Roof In Geneva, Makes Us Go Hamana, Hamana, Hamana

The all-new Pagani Huayra Roadster came to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show for its world premiere.
The second body style of the Huayra family may have its top chopped off, but that doesn’t mean that the extra reinforcements make it heavier than the coupe. In fact, the automaker claims that the Roadster is actually 80 kg (176 lbs) lighter than the hardtop, thanks to some clever engineering.
Powering the roadster is a 6.0-liter V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG, which was upgraded to produce 764 PS (754 HP) and more than 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels through a 7-speed automated manual gearbox that comes straight from the Huayra BC.
Details surrounding its 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration and top speed have yet to be announced.
Only 100 units of the Roadster will be put together, some of which have probably been already spoken for, despite the steep price tag of €2.28 million ($2.41 million) excluding taxes.
Breathing the same air as the Huayra Roadster at Pagani's Geneva stand is a Zonda Roadster, finished in an eye-catching yellow shade.