Pagani of Modena: Return of the Huayra Pearl

Sounds like a movie title, right? Maybe starring Johnny Depp in the role of an eccentric pirate captain, perhaps? Only it's not. Here we're referring to a one-of-a-kind supercar that died and was reborn.
Supercar fanatics may recall the Pearl having surfaced nearly a year ago. It's a Pagani Huayra decked out with an array of special features, including an air scoop on the roof, a split rear wing, and an active diffuser, with bodywork in cornflower blue-tinted carbon fiber.
Like most Paganis, it was commissioned by one very discerning customer, for whom the “standard” Huayra just wouldn't do. But things didn't go as smoothly as the Pearl name would suggest once it left the factory. Only a couple of months after delivery, the supercar crashed – and crashed hard – in Paris, where it was apparently rear-ended. Either that, or it spun out and hit another vehicle or stationary object butt-first.
All was not lost, apparently, as the car returned to the factory in Modena –at the heart of Italy's supercar valley – where it has now been brought back to good-as-new condition. Or almost, anyway – fixing one of these carbon monocoque chassis is no easy feat. But if anyone was up to the task, surely it'd be the same technicians who built it in the first place.