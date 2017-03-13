Panamera Sport Turismo Isn't Porsche's First Shooting Brake

Porsche have taken aim at a new segment with the Panamera Sport Turismo, but this isn’t actually the company's first Shooting Brake.
Well, at least not in production form, as the Germans toyed around with this idea in the past, when a 911 S from 1970 was extended, and so were two 928 models - the 928 H50 Concept form 1987, and a 928-4, a four-seater prototype with a shooting brake body, from 1984.
Created by the Porsche Development Center in Weissach, the latter was based on the 928 S and its length was extended by 25 cm (10 in). The operation meant that the wheelbase became longer, increasing the legroom for rear passengers by 20 cm (8 in).
Besides these mods, the one-of-a-kind Porsche 928-4 was also given a few extra features, such as the projector headlights, unique leather interior and green tinted windows.
Today, more than 30 years after it was created, it has been brought forward by the Head of the historical Porsche Archive, Dieter Landenberger, who has opened the doors to the museum's secret storehouse.
PHOTO GALLERY
VIDEO
Porsche shooting brake: past and present from Porsche AG on Vimeo.