Peugeot 208 Black Edition Adds More Style, Starts From £14,595 In UK

Peugeot have opened the order books for the new 208 Black Edition.
Priced from £14,595 ($18,200 at current exchange rates), the supermini can be had in three exterior colors: Nera Black, Bianca White and Hurrican Grey.
Moreover, it's also fitted with a set of 16-inch Titane gloss black alloy wheels with laser engraving, and gets a glossy black look for the grille and side mirror casings.
Inside, drivers get to enjoy the 7-inch multifunction color touchscreen that adds functions such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Bluetooth and DAB digital radio.
Powering the special edition 208 is the 1.2-liter PureTech petrol engine that produces 82 PS (81 HP) and is said to return 62.8 mpg UK (52.3 mpg US / 4.5 l/100 km) combined.
Launching the Peugeot 208 Black Edition in the UK isn’t the brand's only announcement, as they have also signed Catie Munnings as a brand ambassador. The 19-year old is the current FIA Ladies European Rally Champion, and she became the first female British driver to win a European Rally title in almost half a century, last year, behind the wheel of the Peugeot 208 R2.
As part of representing the French brand, Munnings got to check out the special edition supermini, saying that it "is a brilliant car" that "looks and feels great", and it is "basically any young person's dream car."
"Catie is no stranger to the Peugeot 208 either, having driven it extensively in rally car guise, and the new Black Edition gives buyers more choice with a striking but sophisticated styling package, and the latest connectivity technology", added Peugeot UK's Managing Director, David Peel.