Peugeot 208 Black Edition Adds More Style, Starts From £14,595 In UK

Peugeot have opened the order books for the new 208 Black Edition.Priced from £14,595 ($18,200 at current exchange rates), the supermini can be had in three exterior colors: Nera Black, Bianca White and Hurrican Grey.Moreover, it's also fitted with a set of 16-inch Titane gloss black alloy wheels with laser engraving, and gets a glossy black look for the grille and side mirror casings.Inside, drivers get to enjoy the 7-inch multifunction color touchscreen that adds functions such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Bluetooth and DAB digital radio.Powering the special edition 208 is the 1.2-liter PureTech petrol engine that produces 82 PS (81 HP) and is said to return 62.8 mpg UK (52.3 mpg US / 4.5 l/100 km) combined.Launching the Peugeot 208 Black Edition in the UK isn’t the brand's only announcement, as they have also signed Catie Munnings as a brand ambassador. The 19-year old is the current FIA Ladies European Rally Champion, and she became the first female British driver to win a European Rally title in almost half a century, last year, behind the wheel of the Peugeot 208 R2.As part of representing the French brand, Munnings got to check out the special edition supermini, saying that it "is a brilliant car" that "looks and feels great", and it is "basically any young person's dream car."", added Peugeot UK's Managing Director, David Peel.