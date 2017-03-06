Peugeot 3008 SUV Is The 2017 European Car Of The Year, Beats Alfa Giulia And Mercedes E-Class

The Peugeot 3008 won the prestigious title of the 2017 European Car of The Year, beating six other contenders, including the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Mercedes E-Class.
The French SUV gathered 319 points and finished in the first position, ahead of the Giulia’s 296 points and the E-Class’ 197 points.
The first three cars were followed by the Volvo S90/V90 which scored 172 points, the Citroen C3 with 166 points, the Toyota C-HR with 165 points and finally, the Nissan Micra with 135 points.
The new Peugeot 3008 is the first SUV to win the award since its creation back in 1964. It also represents a new era for the French automaker in both terms of design and technology, with 100,000 customers already having placed their orders.
It is also the fifth Peugeot to win the title, following the 308 in 2014, the 307 in 2002, the 405 in 1988 and the 504 in 1969.
The judging panel is comprised by 58 journalists from 22 countries, with the process involving thirty different models competing with each other for the title since early 2016.