Peugeot Family Sees Opel Deal As Gateway To Global Expansion

PHOTO GALLERY

PSA Group shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot believes the acquisition of Opel means that global expansion plans are more within reach.The deal to purchase Germany-based Opel and its Vauxhall UK division from GM went through earlier this month, as PSA ended up spending 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in an attempt to grow their own business.said Jean-Philippe Peugeot during a joint interview towith his cousin Robert Peugeot.As of right now, the Peugeot family controls 22.19% of PSA Group's voting rights, as well as 13.68% of the company's capital. Also, China's Dongfeng Motor and the French government each have 13.68% stakes.While there are larger automakers out there, what's really important for a brand is to have at least 3 million vehicles produced in a single market, added Robert Peugeot in an interview with German newspaperhe said, while adding that Opel sells more cars in Germany than Peugeot, DS and Citroen combined, whereas Vauxhall also sells more cars in Great Britain than all of PSA's brands together.