Peugeot Instinct Concept Is Like A Shooting Brake From A Sci-Fi Movie

Peugeot definitely knows how to make appealing concepts, but their latest creation is simply gorgeous, even by their standards.
Baptized the Instinct and on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, it features a bold new look, with angular lines, wide rear fenders, a massive grille incorporated into the front bumper, slender headlights, and a cool rear end.
Contributing to its stance are the suicide-style rear doors, which combined with the absence of a B-pillar, provide an easier access to the futuristic cabin that can seat four, and lacks every traditional knob and button that we're used to having.
Mind you, the show car doesn’t even have a steering wheel or pedals, as it is fully autonomous. However, the driver can take control at any point by using the i-Device, but that means that they won't be able to relax anymore in the special environment created inside the Instinct.
A few good years will pass until we will get to see this technology on the road, but when it does happen, driving will become an entirely different experience.