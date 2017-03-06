Photon Red I-PACE Concept Looks Stunning While Making Its Way To Jaguar's Geneva Stand

Thanks to this new color, Jaguar's I-PACE Concept could very easily be one of the most attractive cars in Geneva this year, making it genuinely difficult for visitors to look away.
The color is extremely powerful, especially when hit by natural light, which is what we're seeing in this short video courtesy of the SellerieCimes YouTube channel.
Even the people working on unloading the car can't help themselves but draw out their phones and take pictures or capture footage of a car that will morph into a production model in less than two years time.
While it's unclear if the production version will boast the same performance specs as the concept, assuming that it will means looking forward to a combined 400 horses and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The I-PACE is also said to be good for an all-electric driving range of 500 km (310 miles), as well as hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4 seconds.
For Jaguar, the I-PACE Concept is a direct preview of their first-ever electric model, which in turn will be positioned as a rival for the popular Tesla Model X come 2018.